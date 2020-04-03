Joshua’s Promoter Provides Fresh Update On Fury Fight

Anthony Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, says the heavyweight champion wants to face fellow champ Tyson Fury in a world unification fight if he has to settle for just one bout in 2020 due to the coronavirus.

Concise News reports that Joshua is scheduled for a title defence against Kubrat Pulev at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 20 June 20.

But the fight is not likely to hold due to the contagiion that has ravaged the world.

“We’ve got June 20 as a pencilled date for Anthony Joshua,” Hearn told Sky Sports News on Friday.

“We will make a statement, potentially this week or early next week, that’s likely to be delayed, I think that’s pretty straightforward and obvious; hopefully til the end of July.

“If it starts kicking on beyond that, you get to a situation where if Joshua is only going to box once this year he’d like it to be against Tyson Fury.”