Former Minister Reacts To Abba Kyari Death Rumour

Former aviation minister Femi Fani-Kayode has rubbished insinuations that President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, died Thursday.

Concise News observed unsubstantiated reports on social media claiming that Kyari, who is being treated for coronavirus, had passed.

The speculation started after a self-acclaimed investigative journalist Kemi Olunloyo tweeted that “a high-ranking member of President Buhari’s Cabinet has DIED from coronavirus complications.”

#BREAKING🇳🇬 A HIGH RANKING member of President Buhari’s Cabinet has DIED ⚰️of #CoronaVirus #Covid9🆘☠️😷 complications. I will give the feds the honor of announcing it. U cannot hide it like Yar’Adua. I’m not telling because I value NATIONAL SECURITY OF NIGERIA#drkemiolunloyo pic.twitter.com/33PxBU4edk — #DrKemiOlunloyo Pharm.D💊😷🇳🇬 (@KemiOlunloyo) April 2, 2020

But Fani-Kayode, a staunch critic of president Buhari, described those peddling the rumour as vicious and heartless.

“It is not true that Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to Muhammadu Buhari is dead. Those that are behind that rumour are vicious and heartless,” he tweeted.

It is not true that Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to @MBuhari, is dead. Those that are behind that rumour are vicious and heartless. I remain opposed to the @MBuhari admin. but to wish or proclaim someone dead simply because you disagree with him politically is unacceptable. — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) April 2, 2020

“I remain opposed to the Muhammadu Buhari administration, but to wish or proclaim someone dead simply because you disagree with him politically is unacceptable.”