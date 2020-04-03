Find Out Week 39 Pool Fixtures For This Weekend

This is the week 39 2020 UK football pool fixtures and panel games originally scheduled for all divisions this weekend.
Concise News allows you to follow all UK football tournament standings by pool result for week 39 2020.
Week 39 2020 Coupon Pool Information
Panel: All
The Football Pools Results updated after Full Time while Pools Panel (PP) comes before Half Time.
WEEK 39 – UK 2019/2020, 04-April-2020
|#
|Past Coupon Results
|Result
|Status
|1
|Arsenal
|(P) x (P)
|Norwich
|Panel
|2
|Aston Villa
|(P) x (P)
|Wolves
|Panel
|3
|Bournemouth
|(P) x (P)
|Newcastle
|Panel
|4
|Brighton
|(P) x (P)
|Man Utd.
|Panel
|5
|Crystal Palace
|(P) x (P)
|Burnley
|Panel
|6
|Everton
|(P) x (P)
|Leicester
|Panel
|7
|Man City
|(P) x (P)
|Liverpool
|Panel
|8
|Sheff Utd.
|(P) x (P)
|Tottenham
|Panel
|9
|Watford
|(P) x (P)
|Southampton
|Panel
|10
|West Ham
|(P) x (P)
|Chelsea
|Panel
|11
|Blackburn
|(P) x (P)
|Leeds
|Panel
|12
|Brentford
|P) x (P)
|Wigan
|Panel
|13
|Bristol C.
|(P) x (P)
|Cardiff
|Panel
|14
|Charlton
|(P) x (P)
|Millwall
|Panel
|15
|Derby
|(P) x (P)
|Nott’m For.
|Panel
|16
|Fulham
|(P) x (P)
|Birmingham
|Panel
|17
|Huddersfield
|(P) x (P)
|Preston
|Panel
|18
|Luton
|(P) x (P)
|Reading
|Panel
|19
|Middlesboro
|(P) x (P)
|QPR
|Panel
|20
|Stoke
|(P) x (P)
|Barnsley
|Panel
|21
|Swansea
|(P) x (P)
|Sheff Wed.
|Panel
|22
|West Brom
|(P) x (P)
|Hull
|Panel
|23
|Blackpool
|(P) x (P)
|Burton A.
|Panel
|24
|Bolton
|(P) x (P)
|Lincoln
|Panel
|25
|Coventry
|(P) x (P)
|Peterboro
|Panel
|26
|Doncaster
|(P) x (P)
|Tranmere
|Panel
|27
|Gillingham
|(P) x (P)
|Accrington
|Panel
|28
|Ipswich
|(P) x (P)
|Southend
|Panel
|29
|Milton K.D.
|(P) x (P)
|Fleetwood
|Panel
|30
|Rochdale
|(P) x (P)
|Oxford Utd
|Panel
|31
|Sunderland
|(P) x (P)
|Shrewsbury
|Panel
|32
|Wycombe
|(P) x (P)
|Rotherham
|Panel
|33
|Bradford C.
|(P) x (P)
|Colchester
|Panel
|34
|Cambridge U.
|(P) x (P)
|Walsall
|Panel
|35
|Carlisle
|(P) x (P)
|Port Vale
|Panel
|36
|Crewe
|(P) x (P)
|Northampton
|Panel
|37
|Mansfield
|(P) x (P)
|Macclesfield
|Panel
|38
|Morecambe
|(P) x (P)
|Crawley
|Panel
|39
|Oldham
|(P) x (P)
|Stevenage
|Panel
|40
|Plymouth
|(P) x (P)
|Forest G.
|Panel
|41
|Scunthorpe
|(P) x (P)
|Leyton O.
|Panel
|42
|Aberdeen
|(P) x (P)
|Hearts
|Panel
|43
|Hibernian
|(P) x (P)
|Celtic
|Panel
|44
|Kilmarnock
|(P) x (P)
|Livingston
|Panel
|45
|Rangers
|(P) x (P)
|Motherwell
|Panel
|46
|Ross County
|(P) x (P)
|St Mirren
|Panel
|47
|St Johnston
|(P) x (P)
|Hamilton
|Panel
|48
|Alloa
|(P) x (P)
|Dundee
|Panel
|49
|Ayr. Utd
|(P) x (P)
|Dunfermline
|Panel
