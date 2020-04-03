Home » Find Out Full UK Week 39 Pool Games For This Weekend

Find Out Full UK Week 39 Pool Games For This Weekend

By - 11 hours on April 03, 2020
This is the week 39 2020 UK football pool fixtures and panel games originally scheduled for all divisions this weekend.

Concise News allows you to follow all UK football tournament standings by pool result for week 39 2020.

Week 39 2020 Coupon Pool Information

Panel: All

The Football Pools Results updated after Full Time while Pools Panel (PP) comes before Half Time.

WEEK 39 – UK 2019/2020, 04-April-2020

# Past Coupon Results Result Status
1 Arsenal (P) x (P) Norwich  Panel
2 Aston Villa (P) x (P) Wolves Panel
3 Bournemouth (P) x (P) Newcastle Panel
4 Brighton (P) x (P) Man Utd. Panel
5 Crystal Palace (P) x (P) Burnley Panel
6 Everton (P) x (P) Leicester Panel
7 Man City (P) x (P) Liverpool Panel
8 Sheff Utd. (P) x (P) Tottenham Panel
9 Watford (P) x (P) Southampton Panel
10 West Ham (P) x (P) Chelsea  Panel
11 Blackburn (P) x (P) Leeds Panel
12 Brentford P) x (P) Wigan Panel
13 Bristol C. (P) x (P) Cardiff  Panel
14 Charlton  (P) x (P) Millwall Panel
15 Derby (P) x (P) Nott’m For. Panel
16 Fulham (P) x (P) Birmingham Panel
17 Huddersfield  (P) x (P) Preston Panel
18 Luton (P) x (P) Reading  Panel
19 Middlesboro (P) x (P) QPR Panel
20 Stoke (P) x (P) Barnsley Panel
21 Swansea  (P) x (P) Sheff Wed. Panel
22 West Brom (P) x (P) Hull Panel
23 Blackpool (P) x (P) Burton A. Panel
24 Bolton  (P) x (P) Lincoln  Panel
25 Coventry  (P) x (P) Peterboro Panel
26 Doncaster  (P) x (P) Tranmere  Panel
27 Gillingham  (P) x (P) Accrington  Panel
28 Ipswich  (P) x (P) Southend  Panel
29 Milton K.D. (P) x (P) Fleetwood Panel
30 Rochdale (P) x (P) Oxford Utd Panel
31 Sunderland  (P) x (P) Shrewsbury  Panel
32 Wycombe (P) x (P) Rotherham  Panel
33 Bradford C. (P) x (P) Colchester  Panel
34 Cambridge U. (P) x (P) Walsall  Panel
35 Carlisle  (P) x (P) Port Vale Panel
36 Crewe (P) x (P) Northampton  Panel
37 Mansfield  (P) x (P) Macclesfield  Panel
38 Morecambe (P) x (P) Crawley Panel
39 Oldham (P) x (P) Stevenage  Panel
40 Plymouth  (P) x (P) Forest G. Panel
41 Scunthorpe  (P) x (P) Leyton O. Panel
42 Aberdeen  (P) x (P) Hearts Panel
43 Hibernian  (P) x (P) Celtic Panel
44 Kilmarnock  (P) x (P) Livingston Panel
45 Rangers (P) x (P) Motherwell Panel
46 Ross County (P) x (P) St Mirren Panel
47 St Johnston  (P) x (P) Hamilton  Panel
48 Alloa (P) x (P) Dundee Panel
49 Ayr. Utd (P) x (P) Dunfermline  Panel

 

