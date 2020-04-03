COVID-19: Nurse Of Benue Index Case Isolated After Running Away

One of the nurses that took part in the treatment of the Benue coronavirus index case, who allegedly fled from the town after the status of the index case was made public, has been caught and placed on isolation.

Concise News reports that the Benue State Deputy Governor, Benson Abounu, had disclosed that his surveillance team was searching for the nurse.

He said that the nurse fled from her residence after being reportedly stigmatised by her landlord.

“The young nurse took part in the treatment of the index case and when the news of the development got to her landlord she was stigmatised,” Abounu had said.

“Out of fear she ran from her house to her village in Ushongo. We sent our surveillance team to the village to search for her and bring her back to Makurdi for the test. She was said to have left her village but we are searching for her. She may not be positive but she has to be tested to confirm her status.”

Meanwhile, reports say that the nurse has been brought back to Makurdi for isolation with other staff of the hospital that initially treated the index case.

“She initially fled Makurdi but she was traced and brought back to town by the Caretaker Chairman of Ushongo LGA, Mr Bemseer Agugu and as I speak with you she is in self-isolation with other staff of the hospital where the index case received treatment in line with the National Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, directive,” the Vanguard quoted a source as saying.