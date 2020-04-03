Covid-19: Nigerian Governors Send Message To Buhari

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has asked the federal government to put in place fiscal measures to safeguard liquidity of state governments as the country fights the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Concise News reports that the 36 state governors made the appeal in a communiqué issued at the end of the 2nd COVID-19 teleconference meeting of the forum.

The Forum Chairman and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, said that members of the NGF deliberated on the COVID-19 pandemic in the country and resolved as follows:

“Following a briefing from the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning on fiscal measures taken by the Federal Government to mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic, the Forum called for urgent fiscal measures to safeguard the liquidity of state governments.

“This include the acceleration of an arrangement to suspend all state deductions and restructure all debt service payments on Federal Government and Central Bank of Nigeria-owned debts.

“Members also received briefing from the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq, on stimulus incentives from the Federal Government to support vulnerable households across states cope with the expected loss of income and livelihoods in the coming months.

“Governors committed to leading the effort through state focal persons in charge of social protection to ensure that palliatives, including food and cash transfers, reach the most vulnerable population in all states.

“Members also discussed the legality or otherwise of lockdowns in other states around the country and resolved to maintain the status quo until the Chairman and Governor of Ekiti State resolves the matter with the Presidential Committee on Covid-19.”

Till date, Nigeria has recorded 184 cases of the virus.