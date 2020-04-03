COVID-19 Lockdown: ASUU Tells Nigerian Govt What To Do

President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Professor Biodun Ogunyemi has advised the federal and state governments in Nigeria to provide existential needs for residents during lockdown.

Concise News reports that most of the states in Nigeria have been locked down over the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Ogunyemi warned that unless the needs of people are made available, the federal and the state governments may face rebellion from Nigerians.

“Access to electricity and running water and an unbroken chain of food supply and availability of other essential items should be key components of the policy called lockdown,” he said in a statement.

“Unless the people’s survival needs are factored into the equation, governments at the national and sub-national levels may be courting an uncontrollable regime of rebellion which may be counterproductive to the cause of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.”

The ASUU President said the lesson to learn from the COVID-19 pandemic was that issues of health and safety know no territorial boundaries.

He said, “ASUU subscribes to this winning formula and path to collective health. In this our shared globe, no one is safe epidemiologically, socially or physically until everyone is safe.

“We can conquer the fear emerging from the manifestation of this global pandemic in our little corners. We can contribute to the global movement for prevention and control of its spread by applying the health guides and information from the World Health Organisation and other professional institutions and agencies.”

Nigeria has so far recorded 190 cases of the contagion following the confirmation of six infections in Osun state.

“Six new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Osun State, Nigeria,” the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) tweeted Friday morning.