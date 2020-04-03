Unnamed President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter has reunited with her family after she returned from isolation over the coronavirus pandemic.

It was learned that she reunited with her family on Thursday after she went into isolation for 14 days, following her return to Nigeria.

Buhari’s daughter is normal, very healthy, and well, according to media aide to Mrs Aisha Buhari, Aliyu Abdullahi.

He explained that the isolation was done in line with the protocol of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

It is a thing of joy & gratitude to Almighty God to reunite with my daughter after she had been in isolation for 14 days immediately she landed in Nigeria. While I'm wishing all those infected for a speedy recovery, I pray for the end of this pandemic. . #AbujaScaleUp — Aisha M. Buhari (@aishambuhari) April 2, 2020

“The lesson here for Nigerians and other parents to learn is that this is a child with all the privileges one can ever think to have in the country, but the parents and the daughter insisted in following the NCDC protocol,” Abdullahi said.

Nigeria has recorded 10 additional cases of coronavirus in the country, bringing the total to 184, Concise News reports.

The NCDC Thursday night confirmed seven of the cases in Lagos state, southwest Nigeria, and three in Nigeria’s capital city, Abuja.

“Ten new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 7 in Lagos and 3 in the FCT,” the health agency tweeted.