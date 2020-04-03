Coronavirus: Nigeria To Evacuate Citizens Stranded Abroad

The Nigerian government says it is ready to evacuate stranded Nigerians abroad due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) ravaging the world.

Concise News reports that Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has directed all its missions abroad to compile a list of Nigerians willing to come back home.

Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said the move was made following requests by Nigerians stranded abroad.

But she said that the ministry had instructed that the financial implications would be borne by the prospective evacuees, who will be compulsorily quarantined when they return.

“The interested Nigerians are advised to inform the missions in the various countries they are in, which will then collate and coordinate with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” a statement from the Head, Media and Public Relations Unit of the commission, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, read.

“To this end, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa urged Nigerians stranded abroad willing to return home to key into this Federal Government gesture by providing information to the mission in their respective host countries.”