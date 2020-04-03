Coronavirus: Nigeria Can Now Test 1,500 People Daily – Health Minister

Nigeria’s Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, says the country now has the capacity to test 1,500 people a day for coronavirus (COVID-19).

Ehanire said this at Thursday’s briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja.

“With the expanded national case definition and addition of two new laboratories to test for COVID-19 in Ibadan and Ebonyi States, the national testing capacity is now at 1,500 a day,” he said.

“I applaud all our health workers and emergency responders in this critical time.”

The Minister also noted that 71 per cent of 6,000 contacts have been traced and efforts were being intensified to reduce the numbers of suspected cases who have not been reached.

As for the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, he reiterated that the pandemic was a potential danger to all of humanity and threatens Nigeria’s economy and national security.

Nigeria recorded 10 additional cases of coronavirus on Thursday night, bringing the total to 184.

The Nigeria Centre fir Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed seven of the new cases in Lagos state, southwest Nigeria, and three in Nigeria’s capital city, Abuja.

“Ten new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 7 in Lagos and 3 in the FCT,” the health agency tweeted.