Coronavirus: LMC Reveals Likely Decisions On NPFL End Date, Winners

The League Management Company (LMC) Chairman, Shehu Dikko, says the body is working to ensure the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL is concluded this year.

The league has been on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world.

“As the Coronavirus issue continues globally, the LMC is still focusing on ending the Nigerian league this year,” Dikko said.

“We are observing what is happening globally in other leagues that are in this same situation with Nigeria.

“Also, the reorganisation of CAF and FIFA calendars based on the Coronavirus will tell the LMC the line of action to take.

“The Coronavirus outbreak is a global issue and the LMC is not in a haste to crown any club as champions. We pray the global health issues end early enough so that the league will resume.”