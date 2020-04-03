Coronavirus: Governor Sanwo-Olu’s Test Result Revealed

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his wife, Ibijoke, and other members of his immediate family have tested negative for the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Health commissioner, Prof. Akin Abayomi, made this known on his Twitter handle on Friday morning.

“COVID-19 Lagos Update: I am happy to announce that COVID-19 Lagos Incident Commander, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the first Lady of Lagos, Joke Sanwo-Olu and their immediate family members as well as aides have all tested negative to COVID-19,” he tweeted.

“We thank Lagos residents for their concern and support. We urge all to maintain social distancing. Together we can defeat COVID-19. Please stay safe.”

Meanwhile, 11 more people have recovered from coronavirus in Lagos and have been discharged.

Concise News reports that Governor Sanwo-Olu made this known in a series of tweets on Thursday.

The persons, according to the governor, are two females and nine males who were treated at the Isolation Centre in Yaba area of the state.

“I am happy to break to you, my good people of Lagos, the news of the release today of 11 more patients from our facility in Yaba,” he tweeted.