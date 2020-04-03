Coronavirus: Corpses Can’t Be Claimed For Burial – Lai Mohammed

Nigeria’s information and culture minister, Lai Mohammed, says corpses of persons who died of coronavirus (COVID-19) cannot be claimed for burial.

Mohammed, giving an update on the activities of the presidential task force on COVID-19, said that such corpses would be handled by the Ministry of Health because they are contagious.

“Coronavirus is very dangerous and contagious; there is no medicine for it yet and it is not just capable of killing, overwhelming healthcare system, it will destroy the economy,” the minister said.

“In some countries, they are putting dead bodies in big refrigerators, because the morgues have filled up. Nigerians should not forget that these are not the type of corpses that can be claimed for burial because it must be handled by the ministry of health.”

He asked Nigerians to “stay safe, obey simple instructions of basic hygiene and social distancing.”

Nigeria has so far recorded 190 cases of the contagion following the confirmation of six infections in Osun state.

“Six new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Osun State, Nigeria,” the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) tweeted Friday morning.