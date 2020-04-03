Coronavirus: Check Out Areas With Most Infections In Lagos (Full List)

The government of Lagos state, southwest Nigeria, has listed the areas with the highest numbers of confirmed cases coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the city.

Concise News reports that the government official in charge of health in Nigeria’s Centre of Excellence, Prof. Akin Abayomi, made disclosed the list on Friday at a press conference.

Eti-Osa Local Government Area tops the list with 47 cases, followed by Ikeja at 24, while Lagos Mainland has recorded 14.

The health commissioner said that Lagos had recorded 98 cases in six local governments, with 24 patients discharged, bringing the number of active infections in the state to 74.

He also said that most of the patients were between 30 and 59 years old, adding that only three patients were between 60 and 70 years receiving treatment.

As regards gender distribution, Abayomi said 64 per cent of the patients were males, 36 per cent females.

Full list

1. Eti-Osa – 47

2. Ikeja – 24

3. Lagos Mainland – 11

4. Alimosho – 1

5. Agege – 1

6. Ikorodu – 1