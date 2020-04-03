Coronavirus: Benue Govt Fumigates Markets

The government of Benue state, north-central Nigeria, has begun the fumigation of markets and other public places as part of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the state.

Concise News reports that one of the 184 cases so far confirmed in Nigeria is in Benue.

Edward Amali, a member of the Benue State Action Committee on COVID-19, who is supervising the fumigation, told newsmen that the committee had lived up to expectations since inception.

Amali said that the exercise became necessary to prevent the virus from getting to areas housing a large number of people in the state.

Nigeria recorded 10 additional cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) on Thursday night, bringing the total to 184.

The Nigeria Centre fir Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed seven of the new cases in Lagos state, southwest Nigeria, and three in Nigeria’s capital city, Abuja.

“Ten new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 7 in Lagos and 3 in the FCT,” the health agency tweeted.