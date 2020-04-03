Coronavirus: Benue Governor Ortom, Deputy Tested

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom and his Deputy, Benson Abounu, have voluntarily had their specimen taken for the coronavirus (COVID-19) test.

Concise News reports that the specimen of the Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, David Olofu, was also taken.

Governor Ortom said it was the right thing to do by everyone and not only when they noticed symptoms of the disease.

He encouraged other people of the north-central state to also present themselves for the COVID-19 test, to curb the spread of the disease.

“I had said earlier that I would submit myself for the test, that is what we have done and apart from knowing my status, it would help create awareness of the virus in our state,” the governor said.

“So I would advise everyone to do the same to enable us to know our status and also help check the spread of the COVID-19 virus in our state.”