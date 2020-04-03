Coronavirus: Atiku’s Son Speaks From Isolation

The son of Atiku Abubakar, Mohammed, who is a Covid-19 patient, says he is well and good.

In a video tweeted by his, a former vice president of Nigeria, Mohammed said he was brought to the isolation centre at the Gwagwalada University Teaching Hospital, Abuja, on 20 March, 2020.

“I am currently on my 12th day here and I hope to be out soon – perhaps when my next test is taken and the results are favourable. I should be on my way out, hopefully,” he said.

“I decided to do this video so that I could speak about my experience to be of help to Nigerians.”

Mohammed stated that when he was brought to the centre, he was asymptomatic in his first few days and nervous

“I was asymptomatic in my first few days here and nervous; I had a level of anxiety and a little bit of trauma, especially being the index case here in Abuja. That was really the main challenge,” he said.

“But day by day, I grew stronger, thanks largely to all the goodwill and prayers and support I got from a vast array of Nigerians many of whom I don’t know. My family and friends too and a whole lot of people. I thank God I am well and good.”