Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Thursday, April 2nd, 2020

Welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Thursday, April 2nd, 2020.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Wednesday night confirmed 23 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total to 174. Nine of the latest cases were recorded in Lagos state, seven in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, while five were confirmed in Akwa Ibom, with Kaduna and Bauchi recording one each.

2. Coronavirus: Nigeria Reviews Lockdown

The Nigerian government has announced that all markets in Abuja, Lagos, and Ogun will be allowed to open between 10:00 am and 2:00 pm daily. “For markets, only shops and stalls selling food and groceries shall be allowed to open to customers between the hours of 10:00 am and 2:00 pm,” National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Aliyu Sani, said on Wednesday as members of the team briefed the media.

Presidential media aide Garba Shehu has asked Nigerians to disregard Professor Wole Soyinka’s comments on the lockdown imposed on Abuja, Lagos, and Ogun because he is not a legal or medical expert. Soyinka, a Nobel Laureate, had condemned President Muhammadu Buhari’s lockdown of Lagos, Ogun and Abuja over the coronavirus outbreak.

4. COVID-19 Lockdown: Nigeria To Distribute 7,000 Metric Tonnes Of Grains

The Nigerian government has approved a total of 7,000 metric tonnes of grains for distribution to the poor and vulnerable during lockdown period in the country. Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, made this known Wednesday at a national briefing on the coronavirus pandemic. The SGF said the first tranche will go to Abuja, Lagos, and Ogun – where President Muhammadu Buhari locked down.

An American who tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria has been evacuated to the United States, health commissioner in Lagos said on Wednesday. The commissioner, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who made this known in a tweet, said the last confirmed coronavirus case recorded in the state was on Tuesday.

Nigeria’s health minister, Dr Osagie Ohanire, Wednesday said more than 2,000 persons have been tested so far for the COVID-19 disease in the country. The minister made this known during a briefing by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19. He said that the government was making efforts to further expand and improve the diagnostic capacity across the board.

7. Former Prime Minister Dies Of Coronavirus In UK

Former Somali Prime Minister Nur Hussein has died due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United Kingdom, about one week after being diagnosed with the virus. The family of Hussein, who held office between November 2007 and February 2009, confirmed his death at King’s College Hospital in London on Wednesday.

8. COVID-19: Researchers Say China Lockdown Blocked 700,000 Cases

The lockdown of China’s Wuhan may have prevented more than 700,000 new cases of the coronavirus pandemic, according to researchers. The drastic Chinese control measures in the first 50 days of the epidemic bought other cities across the country valuable time to prepare and install their own restrictions. According to a paper by researchers in China, the United States and the UK, published in the journal Science, by day 50 of the epidemic — February 19 — there were 30,000 confirmed cases in China.

9. Wimbledon Open Cancelled

The Wimbledon Open will not hold in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, organisers said on Wednesday. This is happening for the first time since World War II as the coronavirus continues to give the world a sleepless night. Wimbledon was due to run for two weeks from June 29, with Novak Djokovic and Simona Halep set to defend their singles titles.

Premier League side Arsenal have reportedly joined the race to land sensational Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen from French side Lille. French publication Le Quotidien du Foot report Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester United are other Premier League sides interested in signing the Nigerian, who has scored 18 goals in 38 appearances for Lille this season.

That’s the roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.