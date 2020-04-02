Mr Macaroni Narrates How Don Jazzy ‘Shaped’ His Life

Instagram comedian Debo Adebayo, better known as Mr Macaroni, has revealed that revered music producer Don Jazzy “shaped him” by giving him N150,000 about eight years ago.

Mr Macaroni, famously known for “Oiinn”, said he got the money after telling the music producer that he needed it to execute a project.

“About 8 years ago, @DONJAZZY retweeted one of my tweets wherein I made a blunder. it was all jokes and tweeps were making fun. I took the moment to slide into Don J’s DM and told him I needed money for a project. He sent me N150,000. I knew I would share this story someday,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Although, I didn’t use the money for what I said I wanted to use it for… (I’m sorry @DONJAZZY) , that moment shaped me further. I have always loved sharing but Don J’s act made me pray and ask God to bless me as such. I never reach that level, but I will keep hustling…

“P.S – I used the money to buy BlackBerry Bold 5 and shared the rest with my siblings 🤦🏾‍♂️ I forgot to add. The Blackberry Bold 5 didn’t even last a year. It was stolen from me. And that was in Abuad 😡😡😡“