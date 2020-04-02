The government of Lagos state, southwest Nigeria, says 11 more people have recovered from coronavirus (COVID-19) and have been discharged.

Concise News reports that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made this known in a series of tweets on Thursday.

The persons, according to the governor, are two females and nine males who were treated at the Isolation Centre in Yaba area of the state.

“I am happy to break to you, my good people of Lagos, the news of the release today of 11 more patients from our facility in Yaba,” he tweeted.

“They have fully recovered and have tested negative to #COVID19 and have been allowed to return home to their families.”

The patients include two females and nine males. Their results came out negative in two rounds of tests. I want to use this opportunity to, once again, thank our frontline health workers and other professionals for their service.#COVID19 — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) April 2, 2020

Till date, Nigeria has confirmed 174 cases of the contagion.

In its most recent update, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday night confirmed nine cases in Lagos state, seven in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, while five were confirmed in Akwa Ibom, with Kaduna and Bauchi recording one each.