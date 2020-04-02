Governor Heartbroken As Six-Week-Old Child Dies Of Coronavirus

The governor of the US state of Connecticut, Ned Lamont, announced Wednesday that a six-week-old infant had died of complications relating to COVID-19.

He said that the newborn was “brought unresponsive to a hospital late last week and could not be revived.”

“Testing confirmed last night that the newborn was COVID-19 positive,” Lamont tweeted.

“This is absolutely heartbreaking. We believe this is one of the youngest lives lost anywhere due to complications relating to COVID-19.”

Concise News reports that last week Illinois authorities said they were investigating the death of a child “younger than one year” who had tested positive for coronavirus.

Coronavirus, believed to be more dangerous for older adults, has caused no fewer than 4,476 deaths in the United States, with New York state, which Connecticut borders, accounting for nearly 2,000 of the deaths.

“This is a virus that attacks our most fragile without mercy,” Lamont tweeted.

“This also stresses the importance of staying home and limiting exposure to other people.”

“Your life and the lives of others could literally depend on it.”