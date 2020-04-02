COVID-19: President Buhari Briefed On Economic Impact

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday received briefing from the Economic Impact of COVID-19 Committee in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.
Concise News reports that the Nigerian leader met with the Minister of Finance, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed, and the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.
Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Temipire Sylva, and the NNPC boss, Mele Kyari, were also at the State House to review the impact of coronavirus on Nigeria’s economy.
But Buhari’s media aide Femi Adesina, who posted pictures from the meeting on his verified Facebook page, did not disclose what was discussed.
Till date, Nigeria has confirmed 174 cases of the contagion.
In its most recent update, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday night confirmed nine cases in Lagos state, seven in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, while five were confirmed in Akwa Ibom, with Kaduna and Bauchi recording one each.
