Covid-19 Lockdown: Warri Group Threatens Reprisal After Soldier Kills Member

The Itsekiri National Youths Council (INYC) has threatened to avenge the killing Joseph Pessu by an unidentified soldier soldier on Thursday.

Concise News learned that the incident happened along the Ugbuwangue axis of the NPA expressway, Warri, Delta state, one day into the 14-day lockdown declared by the state government over Covid-19.

Only those on essential duties are exempt from the directive as stated by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, who warned that security operatives would be deployed to enforce the lockdown.

Pessu was reportedly flagged down by a team of soldiers, who gave a hot chase, when he refused to stop for proper identification.

One of the officers was said to have aimed and shot him dead.

State Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Inuwa, said that the timely intervention of the Warri Area Commander doused brewing tension in the area as youths in the area attempted to avenge the killing of the young man.

“The INYC is using this medium to call on the Delta State Government and the Nigerian Army to fish out the recalcitrant and blood thirsty Army officer who used the excuse of the Covid-19 cockdown enforcement to murder a defenseless citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” INYC president Weyinmi Agbateyiniro said in a statement.

“The INYC queries the deployment of men of the Nigerian Army to enforce a lockdown against a virus that is yet to claim any life in Warri and Delta State but instead it is the bullet of the Nigerian Army Officer that has claimed a precious life.

“We demand justice for late Joseph Pessu. We want the murderous officer to be apprehended and punished according to the dictates of the law. Otherwise, we may not be able to manage the events that will happen hereinafter especially in this period of Lockdown.”