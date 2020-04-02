COVID-19 Lockdown: Nigeria To Distribute 7,000 Metric Tonnes Of Grains

The Nigerian government has approved a total of 7,000 metric tonnes of grains for distribution to the poor and vulnerable during lockdown period in the country.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, made this known Wednesday at a national briefing on the coronavirus pandemic.

The SGF said the first tranche will go to Abuja, Lagos, and Ogun – where President Muhammadu Buhari locked down.

He said that President Buhari had also approved limited exemptions for companies in the upstream sector to ensure steady gas supply for electricity.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Wednesday night confirmed 23 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total to 174.

Concise News reports that nine of the latest cases were recorded in Lagos state, seven in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, while five were confirmed in Akwa Ibom, with Kaduna and Bauchi recording one each.

“Twenty-three new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 9 in Lagos, 7 in the FCT, 5 in Akwa Ibom, 1 in Kaduna and 1 in Bauchi State,” the health agency tweeted.