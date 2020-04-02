COVID-19 Lockdown: Lagos Worshippers ‘Attack’ Task Force

Some Muslim worshippers at the Agege Central Mosque allegedly attacked officials of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA).

It was learned that this allegedly happened on Tuesday evening while the security officials were enforcing President Muhammadu Buhari’s lockdown directive over the coronavirus pandemic.

It was gathered that while on enforcement operation, the team saw Muslims faithful observing their prayer in a large congregation, which is contrary to the directive of total lockdown.

Reports say a crowd numbering about 300 rushed out of the mosque on sighting the officials and started hauling stones at their vehicles to scare them away.

“The state will not hesitate to sanction violators to serve as a deterrent to others,” Vanguard quoted LASEPA General Manager, Dolapo Fasawe, as saying.

“it was obvious the gathering did not comply with the executive order. The mosque was filled to capacity. The essence of social distancing is to curtain the spread of coronavirus.

“The people are endangering their lives and those of their neighbours.

“Government has a duty to protect the lives of the people.”