COVID-19 Lockdown: Apostle Suleman Sends ‘Food’ Message To Governors

Founder of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Suleman Johnson, has asked governors to release thousands of truck loads of food items to local government chairmen as Nigerians observe lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic.

President Muhammadu Buhari had ordered a 14-day lockdown in Abuja, Lagos and Ogun, with a view to curbing the spread of the contagion in the country.

The lockdown kicked in on Tuesday in Abuja and Lagos, while Ogun will start observing it from Friday, April 3.

“Governors should release thousands of truck loads of food items to local govt chairmen and they should have council staff move from house to house giving food items..Nigeria has a reserved account for emergencies like this..what’s going on?” the clergyman tweeted.

Governors should release thousands of truck loads of food items to local govt chairmen and they should have council staff move from house to house giving food items..Nigeria has a reserved account for emergencies like this..what’s going on?… — Apst Johnson Suleman (@APOSTLESULEMAN) April 2, 2020

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Wednesday night confirmed 23 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total to 174.

Nine of the latest cases were recorded in Lagos state, seven in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, while five were confirmed in Akwa Ibom, with Kaduna and Bauchi recording one each.