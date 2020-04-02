COVID-19: Governor Ganduje’s Test Result Revealed

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and his wife, Hafsat, have tested negative for the coronavirus, according to the state government.

Concise News reports that Abba Anwar, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, made this disclosure in a statement on Thursday.‎ ‎

“We thank Almighty Allah for this result which shows negative. That is how He (Allah) wishes,” the statement read.

“All those whose results are positive, we will continue praying for their quick recovery from the illness, irrespective of race, nationality, ethnicity, social status, political or religious affiliations‎.

“While we pray for Divine intervention we must make sure that we always listen to health professionals and work with professional advice.”

The governor, according to the statement, urged members of the public to always wash their hands with soap or hand sanitizer, keep a clean environment and practise social distancing.‎

“Staying at home is safer, healthier and most appropriate. I also urge Nigerians to strictly abide by directives given by the Federal Government as another mechanism in containing the spread of the disease,” read the statement .‎

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Wednesday night confirmed 23 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total to 174.

Nine of the latest cases were recorded in Lagos state, seven in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, while five were confirmed in Akwa Ibom, with Kaduna and Bauchi recording one each.