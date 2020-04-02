Covid-19 Cases Hit 184 In Nigeria With More Infections In Lagos, Abuja

Nigeria has recorded 10 additional cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) in the country, bringing the total to 184, Concise News reports.

The Nigeria Centre fir Disease Control (NCDC) Thursday night confirmed seven of the cases in Lagos state, southwest Nigeria, and three in Nigeria’s capital city, Abuja.

“Ten new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 7 in Lagos and 3 in the FCT,” the health agency tweeted.

See breakdown of confirmed cases below:

Lagos- 98

FCT- 38

Osun- 14

Oyo- 8

Akwa Ibom- 5

Ogun- 4

Edo- 4

Kaduna- 4

Bauchi- 3

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-1

Benue- 1

Meanwhile, 11 more people have recovered from coronavirus in Lagos and have been discharged.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made this known in a series of tweets on Thursday.

The persons, according to the governor, are two females and nine males who were treated at the Isolation Centre in Yaba area of the state.

“I am happy to break to you, my good people of Lagos, the news of the release today of 11 more patients from our facility in Yaba,” he tweeted.