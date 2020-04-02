Home » Coronavirus: Outrage As Nigerian Govt Begs US Billionaire For Ventilators

Coronavirus: Outrage As Nigerian Govt Begs US Billionaire For Ventilators

By - 2 hours on April 02, 2020
President Buhari (photo credit: TVC)

The President Muhammadu Buhari administration has been heavily condemned by Nigerians for going on social media to plead with United States billionaire Elon Musk for ventilators to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Concise News understands that Musk is the founder and Chief Engineer of SpaceX.

He had tweeted on Thursday that his firm had extra ventilators that had been approved by the Food and Drug Administration in America.

“We have extra FDA-approved ventilators. We will ship to hospitals worldwide within Tesla delivery regions. Only requirement is that the vents are needed immediately for patients and not stored in a warehouse,” he had tweeted.

Then, Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning tagged the billionaire on Twitter, asking him to assist Africa’s most populous nation.

“Dear @Elonmusk @Tesla Federal Government of Nigeria needs support with 100 to 500 ventilators to assist with Covid19 cases rising every day in Nigeria,” the ministry replied the billionaire’s tweet.

But the ministry has deleted the tweet and apologised to Nigerians for the error.

“An unauthorised post was made on the verified Twitter handle of the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning. The fact of the post is regrettable because of which it is brought down,” a statement from the Special Adviser, Media and Communications to the minister, Yunusa Abdullahi, read.

“We have made sure our internal processes are strengthened that such doesn’t happen again. The error is highly regrettable.”

Earlier this week, Nigeria’s foreign affairs minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, had said that the country was in touch with other countries that could assist with the tools it lacks to combat COVID-19.

Till date, Africa’s most populous nation has confirmed 174 cases of COVID-19.

“As you know we are very short on ventilators. So we have engaged a lot of countries and we hoping to source some,” he had said on Tuesday.

Many Nigerians have slammed the ministry for “embarrassing” the country by begging on Twitter.

See some reactions below:

