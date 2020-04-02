Coronavirus: Outrage As Nigerian Govt Begs US Billionaire For Ventilators

The President Muhammadu Buhari administration has been heavily condemned by Nigerians for going on social media to plead with United States billionaire Elon Musk for ventilators to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Concise News understands that Musk is the founder and Chief Engineer of SpaceX.

He had tweeted on Thursday that his firm had extra ventilators that had been approved by the Food and Drug Administration in America.

“We have extra FDA-approved ventilators. We will ship to hospitals worldwide within Tesla delivery regions. Only requirement is that the vents are needed immediately for patients and not stored in a warehouse,” he had tweeted.

Then, Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning tagged the billionaire on Twitter, asking him to assist Africa’s most populous nation.

“Dear @Elonmusk @Tesla Federal Government of Nigeria needs support with 100 to 500 ventilators to assist with Covid19 cases rising every day in Nigeria,” the ministry replied the billionaire’s tweet.

But the ministry has deleted the tweet and apologised to Nigerians for the error.

“An unauthorised post was made on the verified Twitter handle of the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning. The fact of the post is regrettable because of which it is brought down,” a statement from the Special Adviser, Media and Communications to the minister, Yunusa Abdullahi, read.

“We have made sure our internal processes are strengthened that such doesn’t happen again. The error is highly regrettable.”

Earlier this week, Nigeria’s foreign affairs minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, had said that the country was in touch with other countries that could assist with the tools it lacks to combat COVID-19.

Till date, Africa’s most populous nation has confirmed 174 cases of COVID-19.

“As you know we are very short on ventilators. So we have engaged a lot of countries and we hoping to source some,” he had said on Tuesday.

Many Nigerians have slammed the ministry for “embarrassing” the country by begging on Twitter.

See some reactions below:

You slaughtered some influencers for

dropping account details under tweets

from Runtown, Peruzzi & more . Now, the said Giant of Africa, Nigeria is

here through Ministry of Finance begging

for Ventilator (s) even after the billions

donated to them & more Use the same energy now pic.twitter.com/czPzBS4qzL — I Z U (@heisizumichaels) April 2, 2020

My dream is to leave Nigeria and forget about Naira 💁🏽‍♂️ In this country, knowledge is not power.

.

.

.

( Ada Ada , Shameless Giant of Africa , Jack Ma , Elon Musk Tesla Innoson ) pic.twitter.com/76OJmPYnzD — JOHNTEEY 🌚 (@johnteey) April 2, 2020

A Whole Nigerian government, Giant of Africa Dropping account number under Elon musk Giveaway.

And some people are saying I should not drop my aza under giveaways.😡Mtchewww lemme copy my aza for clipboard sef pic.twitter.com/HUfhDswpe4 — KADUNA KING🇳🇬 (@TBoywonder) April 2, 2020

OK let us accept one part of this but does a govt who knows they’re broke continue to pay its lawmakers exorbitantly if they’ve got any sense? 🤷 we’re doing all the wrong things in this nation & it’s affecting every sector, this was really embarrassing for ” Giant of Africa “ — Bamiyo (@fribone) April 2, 2020

Did the acct handler of Ministry of Finance forget to switch to his personal acct or what?? Well, that is what I’m trying to believe, imagine Nigeria 🇳🇬 – Giant of Africa joining us on bambiala Twitter begging for Ventilators under Elon Musk tweet 😂😂 Tueh!! — Oryiman (@oyimzy) April 2, 2020