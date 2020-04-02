Coronavirus: Nigeria Reviews Lockdown As Cases Rise To 174

The Nigerian government has announced that all markets in Abuja, Lagos, and Ogun will be allowed to open between 10:00 am and 2:00 pm daily.

Concise News reports that the aforementioned states were locked down by President Muhammadu Buhari with a view to containing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

“For markets, only shops and stalls selling food and groceries shall be allowed to open to customers between the hours of 10:00 am and 2:00 pm,” National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Aliyu Sani, said on Wednesday as members of the team briefed the media.

For operators of supermarkets and food stores, their opening hours must be between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm and all owners and managers have been warned to screen staff and customers before entry.

“On arrival, all staff must be screened for a high temperature and all those found to have a high body temperature above 38, will be denied entry and advised to seek immediate medical attention,” Sani said.

“All deliveries for supplies and products for these supermarkets must be made between the hours of 5:00 am and 9:00 am.”

He further stated that at any point in time, the total number of customers inside each store must not exceed a third of the store’s total capacity.

After their closure at 4:00 pm, Sani urged shop owners to ensure that all shelves, aisles and stores are cleaned and disinfected and by 6:00 pm, staff are conveyed back to their respective homes.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Wednesday night confirmed 23 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total to 174.

Nine of the latest cases were recorded in Lagos state, seven in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, while five were confirmed in Akwa Ibom, with Kaduna and Bauchi recording one each.

“Twenty-three new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 9 in Lagos, 7 in the FCT, 5 in Akwa Ibom, 1 in Kaduna and 1 in Bauchi State,” the health agency tweeted.