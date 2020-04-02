Coronavirus: Man Jailed For Coughing On Police Officer

Police in the United Kingdom say a man who coughed on a policeman and threatened to infect him with coronavirus has been sentenced to six months in jail.

It was learned that Adam Lewis, 55, was sentenced under a specific law governing assaults against emergency workers.

It is understood that the law was introduced in November 2018 and carries a maximum jail term of 12 months.

A policeman was said to have stopped Lewis in central London on Tuesday afternoon.

Lewis smashed a bottle of wine he was holding on the floor and then verbally threatened the officer, according to a statement from London’s Metropolitan Police.

“I am covid (19 positive) and I am going to cough in your face and you will get it,” he reportedly said, before coughing on the police officer.

Lewis then tried to spit in the officer’s face and threatened to bite him, the Met said.

He was arrested and appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

“While these type of assaults are thankfully a rare occurrence, this incident was horrendous and if we do encounter this type of unacceptable behaviour we will be robust in our response,” Chief Superintendent Helen Harper said.

“I hope the sentence today conveys a strong message that it will not be tolerated.”