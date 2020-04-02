Coronavirus Lockdown: Nollywood’s RMD Sends Message To Buhari Govt

Nollywood actor Richard Mofe-Damijo, also known as RMD, has urged the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to ask the Customs to give food items in its possession to those in need during lockdown.

Concise News reports that president Buhari on Sunday announced his decision to lock down Abuja, Lagos and Ogun to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria.

The lockdown kicked in on Tuesday.

“Sitting here wondering if this wont be a good time for government to ask Customs about all the plenty seized rice, tomato, vegetable oil and all the other food items they have in their possession and give out to our people in need,” the veteran actor wrote on Instagram.

“Whilst thanking them for reduced fuel prices at this time (inject smiley face) and all the other efforts so far, food is a major part of this lock down. I know sometimes the agencies of govt dont work as a team but please this is the time for customs to step and tell us how much relief they can bring to Nigerians.”

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Wednesday night confirmed 23 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total to 174.

Nine of the latest cases were recorded in Lagos state, seven in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, while five were confirmed in Akwa Ibom, with Kaduna and Bauchi recording one each.