Tragedy As Truck Crushes Six To Death In Lagos

Six people lost their lives on Tuesday as a Dangote Cement silo truck crushed them to death on the Epe Long bridge, Lagos.

Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the incident.

According to him, on arrival at the above scene, a Dangote Cement silo truck with unknown registration number was discovered to have fallen on a fully loaded commercial taxi OPEL car with registration number SMK-312ES.

“Investigations revealed that a total of 7 people were in the crushed car with 6 of them having lost their lives on or shortly after the impact while efforts are ongoing by the response team to extricate the single adult man who is alive but remains trapped beneath the silo truck,” he said.

“Recovery operation ongoing. The deceased will be transported to the mortuary for processing,” he said in a statement around 12:16am.

“We also wish to appeal to members of the public to comply with the COVID-19 social distancing guidelines laid down by the Governor, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwoolu, to avoid endangering themselves as well as the rescue workers who are already operating under extremely challenging conditions.”