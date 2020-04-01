PDP Chieftain Expects Oni To Reconcile Fayose, Olujimi

A PDP chieftain Ayo Omolade believes Segun Oni’s return to the party would help resolve the face-off between former Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose, and Senator Biodun Olujimi.

Omolade is confident Oni, who is a former governor of the southwest state, would use his wealth of experience to resolve issues within the PDP in Ekiti.

“There is no hope for the future aspirations of Chief Oni and his followers should they remain in the APC in view of the persecution they had faced,” he told Punch.

“Chief Oni used his position to bring together all factions and groups including the Action Group, the Restoration, the Ekiti APC Stakeholders and the Bibiire Group within Ekiti APC.

“The settlement of conflicts enabled him to reposition the party to win the 2019 general elections in addition to mobilising votes across the 177 wards for APC.

“The problem in PDP is not up to 20 per cent of the problem he met in the APC which God used him to solve. Chief Oni is a man of peace and he has the magic wand to settle quarrels between people.”