Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Wednesday, April 1st, 2020

Welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Wednesday, April 1st, 2020.

The Nigerian government has announced a further reduction of the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol from N125 to N123.50k per litre. The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) made this announcement in a statement signed by its Executive Secretary, Abdulkadir Saidu, in Abuja on Tuesday night.

Nigeria has recorded four new cases of coronavirus in the country, taking the total number of infections to 139, Concise News reports. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this in a tweet on Tuesday night. According to the NCDC, three of the cases are in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, while one is in Lagos, which houses most of the cases.

The Presidency on Tuesday posted pictures of President Muhammadu Buhari washing his hands as a way of encouraging the public to carry out the measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Washing hands with soap and water or using alcohol-based hand rub kills viruses that may be on one’s hands, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The Nigerian army has replaced Major-General Olusegun Adeniyi with Major-General Faruk Yahaya as the theatre commander of the army’s operation fighting Boko Haram insurgency. Adeniyi, who was appointed theatre commander of Operation Lafiya Dole in August, 2019, is now senior research fellow at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre (NARC), Abuja, according to a statement from army spokesman Sagir Musa.

Members of Nigeria’s House of Representatives have resolved to donate their salaries for the next two months to support the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the country. Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila announced in a statement on Tuesday that the donation would be independent of the contributions by individual lawmakers to alleviate the hardship that their constituents face due to the virus.

The highest-ranking police officer in Nigeria, Mohammed Adamu, has tested negative for the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, the force said on Tuesday. The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) submitted samples on Friday, March 27, and “received the result of the test this morning, 31st March, 2020,” according to a statement on the verified Facebook page of the force.

The Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Chikwe Ihekweazu, says the agency would have the capacity to carry out 1, 000 to 1,5000 COVID-19 tests on a daily basis by the end of the week. During a press briefing on Tuesday, Ihekweazu said laboratories were like power plants and could not be built overnight but the agency is putting in efforts to improve and increase capacity.

The Nigerian government has directed Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) in the country to suspend the proposed tariff increase. Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) made this known in a statement on Tuesday. According to the commission, the suspension is due to the adverse effects of the coronavirus that has affected the global economy and Nigerians are also bearing the brunt.

Another person in Bauchi State has tested positive to coronavirus (COVID-19) virus, Deputy Governor of Bauchi State, Sen.Baba Tela disclosed on Tuesday. Updating journalists on the situation in the state, Tela, who doubles as the Chairman, Task Force Committee on COVID-19, said the individual is a 55- year- old man.

Six people have died as on Tuesday as Dangote Cement silo truck crushed them to death after Epe Long bridge, Epe area of Lagos. Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the sad incident.

That’s the roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.