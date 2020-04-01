Prisoners at the Kaduna Correctional Centre embarked on violent protest on Tuesday, demanding their release due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria.

Concise News learned that the inmates were on the verge of overpowering the corrections officers before policemen shot sporadically to prevent jailbreak.

“Actually, I was there myself. I spoke with the Assistant Comptroller General (ACG) in charge of the zone who is in Kaduna. He said it was only an internal problem between the staff and the inmates, and that it had been managed and normalcy restored. There were no casualties from both sides,” The Guardian quoted spokesman for the police in the northwest state, ASP Mohammed Jalige, as saying.

As for the Controller of the correctional centre, Mohammed Babangida, he said the situation had been brought under control.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed four new cases of coronavirus in the country on Tuesday evening, taking the total number of infections to 139.

According to the NCDC, three of the cases are in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, while one is in Lagos, which houses most of the cases.