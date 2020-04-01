Kaduna Emir Dies After ‘Quarreling’ With Locals

The Emir of Jere in Kaduna state, Dr. Sa’ad Usman, has died, his brother, Aminu Jere, announced on Wednesday.

Usman died on Wednesday after reportedly quarreling with some locals.

Concise News understands that he was husband of former Minister of Finance during the President Olusegun Obasanjo administration, Esther Nenadi Usman.

“Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Illaihi Rajiun. I just lost a brother in person of HRH the Sarkin Jere, Dr. Sa’ad Usman, PhD. Janazah (funeral prayers) will take place at Jere town, by 2pm Insha Allah,” Jere said.