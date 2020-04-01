Kaduna Emir Dies After ‘Quarreling’ With Locals

The Emir of Jere in Kaduna state, Dr. Sa’ad Usman, has died, his brother, Aminu Jere, announced on Wednesday.
Usman died on Wednesday after reportedly quarreling with some locals.
Concise News understands that he was husband of former Minister of Finance during the President Olusegun Obasanjo administration, Esther Nenadi Usman.
“Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Illaihi Rajiun. I just lost a brother in person of HRH the Sarkin Jere, Dr. Sa’ad Usman, PhD. Janazah (funeral prayers) will take place at Jere town, by 2pm Insha Allah,” Jere said.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.