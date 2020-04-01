Former Prime Minister Dies Of Coronavirus In UK

Former Somali Prime Minister Nur Hussein has died due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United Kingdom, about one week after being diagnosed with the virus.
Concise News reports that the family of Hussein, who held office between November 2007 and February 2009, confirmed his death at King’s College Hospital in London on Wednesday.
The current Somali Prime Minister, Hassan Khaire, mourned the death of Hussein, saying: “My deepest condolences to the people of Somalia and to the family of former Prime Minister who died in London.
“I pray to Allah to let his soul rest in peace.”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.