Former Prime Minister Dies Of Coronavirus In UK

Former Somali Prime Minister Nur Hussein has died due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United Kingdom, about one week after being diagnosed with the virus.

Concise News reports that the family of Hussein, who held office between November 2007 and February 2009, confirmed his death at King’s College Hospital in London on Wednesday.

The current Somali Prime Minister, Hassan Khaire, mourned the death of Hussein, saying: “My deepest condolences to the people of Somalia and to the family of former Prime Minister who died in London.

“I pray to Allah to let his soul rest in peace.”