COVID-19 Worst Humanity Crisis Since World War Two – UN

United Nations (UN) Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, says the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is humanity’s worst crisis since World War II.

Concise News reports that the global number of officially confirmed fatalities from the virus has risen to 41,072.

More than 828,240 declared cases have been registered in 186 countries and territories since the pandemic broke out in China in December.

The extraordinary economic and political upheaval spurred by the virus presents a real danger to the relative peace the world has seen over the last few decades, Guterres said Tuesday.

The “disease… represents a threat to everybody in the world and… an economic impact that will bring a recession that probably has no parallel in the recent past,” Guterres said Tuesday.

“The combination of the two facts and the risk that it contributes to enhanced instability, enhanced unrest, and enhanced conflict are things that make us believe that this is the most challenging crisis we have faced since the Second World War.”

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has told Americans to brace for a “very painful” few weeks, as the country registered its deadliest 24 hours of the crisis on Tuesday.

He said, “This is going to be a very painful — a very, very painful — two weeks.”