The lockdown of China’s Wuhan may have prevented more than 700,000 new cases of the coronavirus pandemic, according to researchers.

Concise News understands that the drastic Chinese control measures in the first 50 days of the epidemic bought other cities across the country valuable time to prepare and install their own restrictions.

According to a paper by researchers in China, the United States and the UK, published in the journal Science, by day 50 of the epidemic — February 19 — there were 30,000 confirmed cases in China.

“Our analysis suggests that without the Wuhan travel ban and the national emergency response there would have been more than 700,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases outside of Wuhan by that date,” he was quoted as saying in a press release.

“China’s control measures appear to have worked by successfully breaking the chain of transmission — preventing contact between infectious and susceptible people.”

The researchers used a combination of case reports, public health information and mobile phone location tracking to investigate the spread of the virus.