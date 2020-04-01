COVID-19: American Evacuated After Testing Positive In Nigeria

An American who tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria has been evacuated to the United States, health commissioner in Lagos said on Wednesday.

The commissioner, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who made this known in a tweet, said the last confirmed coronavirus case recorded in the state was on Tuesday.

“The total #COVID-19 cases in Lagos is now 82. Eight patients have so far been discharged following their full recovery. One of the confirmed cases, who is an American citizen, has been evacuated to the USA,” he tweeted.

Till date, Africa’s most populous nation has confirmed 151 cases of the contagion.

Below is a breakdown of confirmed cases.

Lagos- 82

FCT- 28

Osun- 14

Oyo- 8

Ogun- 4

Edo- 4

Kaduna- 3

Enugu- 2

Bauchi- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-1

Benue- 1