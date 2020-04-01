Coronavirus: Wimbledon Open Cancelled

The Wimbledon Open will not hold in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, organisers said on Wednesday.

Concise News understands that this is happening for the first time since World War II as the coronavirus continues to give the world a sleepless night.

Wimbledon was due to run for two weeks from June 29, with Novak Djokovic and Simona Halep set to defend their singles titles.

But tournament chiefs bowed to the inevitable on Wednesday, saying in a statement that they had made the decision with “great regret”.

All England Club chairman Ian Hewitt said the decision had not been taken lightly.

“It has weighed heavily on our minds that the staging of The Championships has only been interrupted previously by world wars,” he said.

“But, following thorough and extensive consideration of all scenarios, we believe that it is a measure of this global crisis that it is ultimately the right decision to cancel this year’s Championships.”