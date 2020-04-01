Coronavirus: Over 2,000 Persons Tested In Nigeria

Nigeria’s health minister, Dr Osagie Ohanire, Wednesday said more than 2,000 persons have been tested so far for the COVID-19 disease in the country.

Concise News reports that the minister made this known during a briefing by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

He said that the government was making efforts to further expand and improve the diagnostic capacity across the board.

“This week, two more laboratories were added to the NCDC network of molecular laboratories for COVID-19 at University College Hospital Ibadan and Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State,” the minister said.

Till date, Africa’s most populous nation has confirmed 151 cases of the contagion.

And the minister said, “The age range is mostly between 30 and 60 years but I must be quick to stress that both men and women of all ages can be infected.”

He said the Federal Ministry of Health was using the window of opportunity of the lockdown in Abuja, Lagos and Ogun to detect, isolate and treat cases.

“This is important because our ability to achieve the objectives in these states and the FCT will largely define our success in slowing the spread of the infection in our country,” he said.