Coronavirus: Nigeria Records 12 New Cases, Total Now 151

The total number of coronavirus cases in Nigeria has risen to 151 with the confirmation of 12 cases on Wednesday by the country’s disease control centre.

Concise News reports that nine of the new cases were confirmed in Osun state, two in Edo and one in Ekiti, according to a tweet on the verified handle of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“Twelve new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 9 in Osun, 2 in Edo and 1 in Ekiti State,” it read.

“As at 12:30 pm 1st April there are 151 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Nine have been discharged with two deaths.”

Below is a breakdown of confirmed cases.

Lagos- 82

FCT- 28

Osun- 14

Oyo- 8

Ogun- 4

Edo- 4

Kaduna- 3

Enugu- 2

Bauchi- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-1

Benue- 1