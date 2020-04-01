Coronavirus Fight: Davido Reveals What Father Donated

Singer Davido says his father, Deji Adeleke, has donated 500 million naira to the Nigerian government to help fight the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country.

Concise News reports that Davido, whose fiancee, Chioma, has tested positive for the virus, posted a statement on his dad’s donation on his Instagram page on Tuesday.

According to the statement, Adeleke would commence the distribution of N250 million worth of bags of rice across his home state, Osun, this week.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed four new cases of coronavirus in the country on Tuesday evening, taking the total number of infections to 139.

According to the NCDC, three of the cases are in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, while one is in Lagos, which houses most of the 139 cases confirmed so far.