Home » Coronavirus Cases In Nigeria Rise To 174

Coronavirus Cases In Nigeria Rise To 174

By - 27 mins on April 01, 2020
Coronavirus Update: Inside New Lagos Isolation Centre (Images)

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the Isolation Centre in Onikan, Lagos (Image courtesy: Lagos Government)

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Wednesday night confirmed 23 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total to 174.

Concise News reports that nine of the latest cases were recorded in Lagos state, seven in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, while five were confirmed in Akwa Ibom, with Kaduna and Bauchi recording one each.

“Twenty-three new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 9 in Lagos, 7 in the FCT, 5 in Akwa Ibom, 1 in Kaduna and 1 in Bauchi State,” the health agency tweeted.

Of the 174 known cases in Nigeria, two have died while nine have been recovered.

The NCDC had earlier today confirmed nine cases in Osun, two in Edo and one in Ekiti.

See breakdown of confirmed cases

Lagos- 91
FCT- 35
Osun- 14
Oyo- 8
Ogun- 4
Edo- 4
Kaduna- 4
Bauchi- 3
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 2
Rivers-1
Benue- 1
Akwa Ibom- 5

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

...Nigeria's preferred news site.

Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.
Add Concise To Homescreen.