The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Wednesday night confirmed 23 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total to 174.

Concise News reports that nine of the latest cases were recorded in Lagos state, seven in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, while five were confirmed in Akwa Ibom, with Kaduna and Bauchi recording one each.

“Twenty-three new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 9 in Lagos, 7 in the FCT, 5 in Akwa Ibom, 1 in Kaduna and 1 in Bauchi State,” the health agency tweeted.

Of the 174 known cases in Nigeria, two have died while nine have been recovered.

pic.twitter.com/Wy9MzX1lsr — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 1, 2020

The NCDC had earlier today confirmed nine cases in Osun, two in Edo and one in Ekiti.

See breakdown of confirmed cases

Lagos- 91

FCT- 35

Osun- 14

Oyo- 8

Ogun- 4

Edo- 4

Kaduna- 4

Bauchi- 3

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-1

Benue- 1

Akwa Ibom- 5