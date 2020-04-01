Coronavirus: Akeredolu Orders Fumigation Of Ondo Markets, Parks

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has ordered the fumigation of all markets and motor parks across Ondo state, southwest Nigeria, to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

Concise News understands that this comes barely 24 hours after the governor directed the closure of all markets in the state.

Speaking in Akure on Tuesday, Akeredolu said that the committee on sanitation and traffic rules would carry out the exercise immediately.

He disclosed that the state government had purchased motorised water pumps, 50 drums of ethanol and chlorine for the exercise.

Commissioner for Water Resources, Mrs. Yetunde Adeyanju, who is the chairman of the committee, said that the exercise would commence immediately, adding that more than 100 ad-hoc staff would be recruited by the committee across the three senatorial districts of the state.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed four new cases of coronavirus in the country on Tuesday evening, taking the total number of infections to 139.

According to the NCDC, three of the cases are in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, while one is in Lagos, which houses most of the 139 cases confirmed so far.