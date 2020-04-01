Premier League side Arsenal have reportedly joined the race to land sensational Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen from French side Lille.

French publication Le Quotidien du Foot report Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester United are other Premier League sides interested in signing the Nigerian, who has scored 18 goals in 38 appearances for Lille this season.

It is understood that Arsenal are preparing for life without captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang whose contract with the London side is due to expire in 2021.

Barcelona, Real Madrid and Inter Milan are reported to be interested in the Gabon international and Arsenal might be forced to sell him to avoid losing him on a free transfer.