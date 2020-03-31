Reconstruction Of Enugu Airport Suspended

The ongoing reconstruction work at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu was on Tuesday suspended by the Federal Government.

The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika made this known following an inspection tour of the project.

He arrived the airport aboard a police chopper, with only few officials.

Sirika said the project, which had gone beyond 90 percent, would have been delivered before Easter.

“But considering that the construction workers have downed tools owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Government hereby officially announce suspension of procurement.

“The work would have been completed in 6-7 days, but the workers left to be with their families in view of the social distancing,” the minister declared.

While appealing for understanding on the part of the people of the Southeast Zone, the Minister expressed the hope that the issues would be resolved in two to three weeks time.