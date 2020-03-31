Nigeria’s Coronavirus Cases Rise To 139

Nigeria has recorded four new cases of coronavirus in the country, taking the total number of infections to 139, Concise News reports.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this in a tweet on his Twitter handle on Tuesday.

According to the NCDC, Four new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria – three in the FCT and one in Lagos.

The health agency said of the 139 cases confirmed in the country, two death has been recorded, with nine discharged.

NCDC said, “Four new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 3 in the FCT and 1 in Lagos

“As at 08:00 pm 31st March there are 139 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Nine have been discharged with two deaths”

Four new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 3 in the FCT and 1 in Lagos As at 08:00 pm 31st March there are 139 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Nine have been discharged with two deaths pic.twitter.com/d8EyMmyGIZ — NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 31, 2020