Nigeria’s Coronavirus Cases Rise To 139

Nigeria has recorded four new cases of coronavirus in the country, taking the total number of infections to 139, Concise News reports.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this in a tweet on his Twitter handle on Tuesday.
According to the NCDC, Four new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria – three in the FCT and one in Lagos.
The health agency said of the 139 cases confirmed in the country, two death has been recorded, with nine discharged.
As at 08:00 pm 31st March, there are
139 confirmed cases
9 discharged
2 deaths
For a breakdown of cases by states in real time, visit https://t.co/zQrpNeOfet
Currently;
Lagos- 82
FCT- 28
Oyo- 8
Osun- 5
Ogun- 4
Kaduna- 3
Enugu- 2
Edo- 2
Bauchi- 2
Ekoti- 1
Rivers-1
Benue- 1
